Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 27 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 27th of December 2020, 121 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 6,141.

• Of these cases, 68 % (4,161) have recovered, 1% (60) have died and 31 % (1,902) are still receiving treatment. No new deaths were reported.

• The 121 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 8 individuals who entered the country recently and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities. A case is also reported in an individual who entered Thailand recently, but was not in Quarantine. There are 94 new cases classified as ‘domestic transmission’. The remaining 18 cases are in individuals in Samut Sakhon who have been identified through contact tracing and active case finding.

• COVID-19 cases linked to the event in Samut Sakhon have now been reported in 38 Provinces.

- 18-21 December: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samutprakarn (3)

- 22 December: Chachoengsao, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Uttradit and Petchaburi (5)

- 23 December: Petchabun, Krabi, Kampaeng phet, Khon Kaen, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Phuket, Suphanburi (9)

- 24 December: Samut Songkram, Chainat, Pichit, Ang Thong, Nakhon Sawan, Udonthani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani (9)

- 25 December: Ratchaburi, Chonburi, Loei, Ubon Ratchatani, Songkhla, Nonthaburi (6)

- 26 December: Rayong, Trang, Satun, Sukhothai, Nakhon Nayok (5)

• In total, 11,620 individuals have been tested through active cases finding / screening in Samut Sakhon, of ths total, 1356 (11.7%) have been confirmed infected with COVID-19. The number of cases detected on a daily basis continues on a downward trend.

• The cluster of cases in Rayong Province saw 28 new confirmed cases with a current cumulative total of 36: 49 test results are still pending

• The number of the DDC migrant hotline is 1422; the hotline continues to provide support in Myanmar, Khymer and Laos languages. Thai PBS will commence providing COVID-19 updates in Burmese from tomorrow.

• Four criteria are being used by authorities to assess the overall control of COVID-19 in Thailand; 1.] the ability to keep the number and spread of cases under control, 2.] the level of cooperation from society and business establishments, 3.] levels of COVID-19 awareness in businesses and in members of the public, and 4.] the sufficiency of medical (treatment) and public health resources to address the situation. If any of these criteria are not met, increased control measures including further lockdowns may be considered

• Provincial Governers have the authority to impose public health measures according to the local situation

• A nationwide ban on large events and other ‘mass gatherings’ remains in place.