Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 27 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 27th of April 2020, nine new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,931.

• Of these, 89% (2,609) have recovered, 1.8% (52) have died, and 9.2% (270) are still receiving treatment.

• Two cases were identified in people returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• Three cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases (one each in Phuket, Suphanburi and Yala)

• Four cases were detected through enhanced surveillance (active case finding) in Yala Province.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported COVID-19 cases.

• The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended the restriction of international commercial flights entering the country until 31 May 2020.

• The Government continues to facilitate the return of Thai people from other countries, including implementing disease control measures including compulsory quarantine.

• Between 27th - 28th April, there will be Thai citizens returning by air from Japan (35), the Netherlands (25), New Zealand (168), Spain (12) and India (200).

• Current State Quarantine capacity is 5,468 rooms; of these number 2,132 are occupied and 3,336 are available.