Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 26 March 2021
Attachments
SPOTLIGHT
- On 26 March 134 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to date to 28,577. No new death was reported today.
- Of the cases reported in Thailand, 94.6% (27,032) have recovered, 0.3% (92) have died, and 5.1% (1,453) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (1,040 are in conventional hospitals and 413 in field hospitals).
- The 134 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include
- 6 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.
- 41 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (16 Thais), Tak (5 Myanmar nationals), Samut Prakan (5 Thais), and Samut Sakhon (3 Thais, 12 Myanmar nationals).
- 87 cases identified through active case finding, in Bangkok (22 Thais, 59 Myanmar nationals, 1 Lao), Pathum Thani (1 Myanmar national) and Samut Songkhram (2 Thais, 1 Myanmar national), and Samut Sakhon (2 Myanmar nationals). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 15,982 cases.
- Of the cases acquired in Thailand, 17 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 98 in Bangkok and 13 in other provinces.
- During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 26 March 2021), 24,340 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 7,111 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 15,982 through active case finding, and 1,247 are individuals who entered Thai- land from other countries. At present, 22,855 have recovered, 1,453 are receiving treatment, and 32 have died.
- During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 66 provinces in Thailand.
- The 14 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (17,052), Bangkok (2,055), Pathum Thani (760), Chonburi (658), Rayong (584), Samut Prakan (404), Chanthaburi (221), Tak (213), Nonthaburi (194), Nakhon Pathom (170), Ang Thong (125), Phetchaburi (88), Samut Songkhram (73), and Ayutthaya (64).