Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 26 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 26th of March 2020, 111 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 1,045.

• Nine cases are linked to previous clusters involving pubs and Boxing stadiums. Nineteen cases are close contacts of other cases and one is related to religious events in Malaysia.

• Fifteen cases are related to foreigners and Thais returning from abroad or those working with international travelers. Three healthcare providers (9 to date) have become infected, one additional case was detected through surveillance for pneumonitis of unknown cause and 63 other cases remain under investigation.

• Of the 1,045 COVID-19 reported cases, 88 have recovered and 953 are receiving treatment. About 20% of cases did not have symptoms at the time they were tested. To date, cases in Thailand have tended to be younger and disproportionately male. This probably reflects surveillance and testing strategies.

As the outbreak continues, we anticipate the age distribution to shift towards older age groups and a more equal gender balance.

• There is now a cumulative total of 14,122 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) since the COVID-19 outbreak began, including 7,649 people being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.

• Prime Minister Prayuth Chan Ocha has issued a National Emergency Decree effective until April 30th. This decree authorizes government agencies to effect or enforce specific actions necessary to reduce transmission of the pandemic virus and bring the epidemic under control. The public is requested to remain inside their homes and to strictly limit all social contacts.