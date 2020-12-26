Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 26 December 2020

Spotlight

• On the 26th of December 2020, 110 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 6,020.

• Of these cases, 69% (4,152) have recovered, 1% (60) have died and 30 % (1,808) are still receiving treatment. No new deaths were reported.

• The 110 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 16 individuals who entered the country recently and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities. There are 64 new cases classified as ‘domestic transmission’ including 60 that are linked to the Samut Sakhon event and four under investigation. The remaining 30 cases are in migrant workers in Samut Sakhon who have been identified through contact tracing and active case finding.

• COVID-19 cases linked to the event in Samut Sakhon have now been reported in 33 Provinces.

• A new structure for the CCSA published in the Royal Gazette includes an agency called CCSA MoI (CCSA Ministry of Interior). Authority will be decentralized to Provincial Governers to decide on the local COVID-19 control measures.

• A nationwide ban on large events and other ‘mass gatherings’ is now in place.

• Rapid tests that require a blood sample and that can provide results within 30 minutes will be used in high risk groups (both Thai and migrants) in Samut Sakhon to supplement the nasopharyngeal swab tests that have been used to date.

• The 100 (plus) bed field hospital in the Central Shrimp market, Samut Sakhon has now been in operation for 24 hrs. Patients with mild symptoms are being sent to this field hospital while individuals with severe symptoms will admitted to hospitals designated to receive COVID-19 patients.

• Consideration is being given to converting a sport centre / stadium into a medical care unit that could accommodate up to 500 patients at a time.

• Guidelines are being disseminated on ‘new-normal’ living for migrants, in Burmese, Lao and Khmer languages. In addition, the CCSA press briefing will be made available from now on in Burmese as well as in sign language. Information in multiple languages will also be made available through Thai PBS and social media outlets. Examples of specific guidance includes procedures for quarantine at home and for mothers who are breastfeeding.

• A MorChana application is being developed to expand functionality including the ability to track movement of users and so provide a travel history.

• International travel still requires mandatory quarantine on arrival. There is good collaboration in managing quarantine facilities, including not only government sectors but also with the private sector (i.e Agoda, TAT).