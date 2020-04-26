Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 26 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 26th of April 2020, 15 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,922.

• Of these, 88% (2,594) have recovered, about 1.8% (51) have died, and 9.5% (277) are receiving treatment.

• No cases were identified in persons returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• Four of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, three cases attended a crowded place.

• Two cases were detected through enhanced surveillance (active case finding) in Yala Province.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. A total of twelve of these provinces have not detected any new cases for the past 28 days.