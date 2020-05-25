Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 25 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 25th of May 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced two new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,042.

• The first case is a 46-year-old female in Phuket, close contact of an earlier reported case. She tested positive on 24th May and has not developed symptoms.

• The second case is a 55-female Thai spa worker who was repatriated from Russia on 20th May. She tested positive in quarantine on 24th May and is also asymptomatic.

• One new death was reported today. The deceased is a 56-year-old female Thai national. She had pre-existing renal failure, diabetes and hypertension and died on 24th May.

• As of 22nd May a total of 375,453 samples were tested. 55% tested by government laboratories and 45% by private laboratories.