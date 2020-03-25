Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 25 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

On the 25th of March 2020, 107 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 934.

Nine cases are linked to previous clusters involving pubs and Boxing stadiums. Fourteen cases are close contacts of other cases and four are related to religious events in Malaysia.

Eleven cases are related to foreigners and Thais returning from abroad or those working with international travelers.

Two healthcare providers have become infected and 67 other cases remain under investigation.

COIVD-19 cases are now widely distributed in Thailand’s provinces. The MOPH asks all persons coming from Bangkok to report to the designated Communicable Diseases Officers in their sub-district, remain at home, and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from other persons.

Of the 934 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 70 have recovered, 860 are receiving treatment in healthcare settings. About 20% of cases did not have symptoms at the time they were tested. Four cases are in serious condition and four have died.