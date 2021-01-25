Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 25 January 2021
Attachments
SPOTLIGHT
- 187 new cases (up 1.4% on the previous day’s total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 13,687.
- Of these, 78% (10,662) have recovered, 0.5% (75) have died, and 21.5% (2,950) are still receiving treatment or in isolation. Two new deaths were reported today.
- The 187 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include
- 10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.
- 61 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (35), Bangkok (20), Samut Songkhram (3), Rayong (1), Samut Prakan (2).
- The remaining 116 cases reported today are migrant workers (106) and in the Thai population (10) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (113), Bangkok (2), Rayong (1). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 4,684 cases.
- Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.
- The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (5,480), Bangkok (700), Chonburi (648), Rayong (576), Samut Prakan (336), Chanthaburi (220), Nonthaburi (160), Ang Thong (110), Pathum Thani (85), and Nakhon Pathom (77).