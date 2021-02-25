Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 25 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 72 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 25,764. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases, 95.5% (24,734) have recovered, 0.3% (83) have died, and 4.2% (947) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of those receiving treatment, 627 are in conventional hospitals and 320 are in field hospitals.

• The laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

9 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

43 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (13 Thais, 14 Burmese), Bangkok (6 Thais), Pathum Thani (1 Thai, 1 British), Nakhon Nayok (2 Thais), Ayutthaya (2 Thais), Nakhon Pathom (1 Thai), Tak (1 Thai)

Samut Songkhram (1 Laotian) and Saraburi (1 Thai)

20 cases identified through active case finding in Bangkok (1), Pathum Thani (16) and Samut Sakhon (3).

• Of 63 cases acquired in Thailand, 47.6% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 11% in Bangkok and 41.2% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 25 February 2021), 21,527 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,076 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 14,480 were detected through active case finding and 971 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 20,557 have recovered, 947 are receiving treatment, and 23 have died.

• COVID-19 cases acquired in Thailand in the new wave have been reported in 63 provinces.