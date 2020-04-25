Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 25 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 25th of April 2020, 53 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,907.

• Of these, 87.6% (2,547) have recovered, about 1.8% (51) have died, and 10.6% (309) are receiving treatment.

• No cases were identified in persons returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• Three of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, one case attended a crowded place.

• Seven cases were detected through enhanced surveillance (active case finding) in Yala Province.

• In total, 42 new cases were identified in an immigrant detention centre in Songkhla Province.

These cases were detected through mass screening following the identification of a case in mid-April.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. A total of twelve of these provinces have not detected any new cases for the past 28 days.