Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 24 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 198 new cases (the same number as yesterday) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health, (MoPH), bringing the total number of reported cases to 13,500. One new death was reported today • Of these, 78.3 % (10,567) have recovered, 0.5% (73) have died, and 21.2% (2,860) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

• The 198 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:  6 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities, and one person who entered the country through the Thailand / Myanmar land border.  118 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (76), Bangkok (21), Nonthaburi (1), Samut Songkhram (7), Samut Prakan (12) and Ratchaburi (1).  The remaining 73 cases reported today were migrant workers (70) and Thais (3) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (72) and Rayong (1). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 4,568 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (5,332), Bangkok (678), Chonburi (648),

Rayong (574), Samut Prakan (334), Chanthaburi (220), Nonthaburi (160), Ang Thong (110), Pathum Thani (85), and Nakhon Pathom (77).

• Between 15th December 2020 and 23rd January 2021, 9,065 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 3,987 were classified as local transmission, 4,495 were detected through active case finding and 583 were in individuals who entered Thai