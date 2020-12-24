Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 24 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

On the 24th of December 2020, 67 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 5,829.

Of these cases, 70.6 % (4,116) have recovered, 1% (60) have died and 28.4 % (1,653) are still receiving treatment.

No new deaths were reported.

The 67 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 8 individuals who entered the country recently and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and one case who entered illegally from Cambodia who did not go through 14-day quarantine. The remaining 58 cases include 55 in Thai citizens that are linked to Samutsakhon outbreak, one case that is linked to a cluster in Tak Povince and two cases that to date do not appear to be linked to any known cases. The number of new cases in migrant workers in Samut Sakhon was not formally reported.

COVID-19 cases linked to the event in Samut Sakhon have now been reported in at least 27 Provinces.

A 100 bed field hospital has been set-up in Samut Sakhon. Food, water and essential supplies are being provided to migrant who are unable to work or leave the Province.

The government is reviewing the Communicable Diseases Act. It is not considered necessary to implement a national lockdown at present.