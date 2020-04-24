Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 24 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 23rd of April 2020, 15 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,854.

• Of these, 87.2% (2,490) have recovered, about 1.8% (50) have died, and 11% (314) are receiving treatment.

• Only one case was identified in a person returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• Nine of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, one case attended a crowded place and four cases were detected through enhanced surveillance (active case finding) in Yala Province.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. 35 of these 68 provinces have not reported any new cases during the past 14 days. The three provinces with the most reported cases are Bangkok (1,457), Phuket (200) and Nonthaburi (152). Nine provinces have never reported any case.