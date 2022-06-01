Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 238 - 1 June 2022

*Situation Analysis

New cases, severe cases, ventilated cases and deaths continue to show a weekly decrease. The average number of new laboratory-confirmed (PCR positive) COVID-19 cases reported per day (4.324) decreased by 16% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week (5163)

Bangkok continues to report by far the highest daily number of COVID cases (with a daily average over the past week of 1,896) but reported a 7-day average decrease of 4% The reduction in new cases has seen the average daily number of all currently 'active' COVID-19 cases (43,705) over the last seven days decrease by 19% compared to the previous week (54,130). Most cases continue to be monitored in hospitels, community isolation and home isolation. The average number of COVID cases occupying hospital beds per day over the past week (17,785) decreased by 15% The average number of deaths per day over the past week decreased by 18% to 29. Although this is a continuing decrease, most of these deaths would have been prevented if vaccination rates were higher, particularly in vulnerable groups.

The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (918) represented a decrease of 12% over the previous week (1,042).

The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (453) has decreased by 12% compared to the number the week before (517)

Although nationally new cases are decreasing, the policy of not confirming all probable cases by PCR testing, as well as the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available 'over the counter' that may not be reported), continues to make it difficult to accurately monitor actual case counts.

Vaccination in Thailand continues to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is improving, but there remains a long way to reduce the burden of ventilated cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Thailand. Vaccination rates remain low in some provinces and some important risk groups.