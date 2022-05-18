Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 236 - 18 May 2022

Situation Analysis

New cases, severe cases, ventilated cases and deaths continue to show a weekly decrease. The average number of new laboratory-confirmed (PCR positive) COVID-19 cases reported per day (6,487) decreased by 19% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week (8,005). The average number of probable (ATK positive) cases reported per day over the last week also decreased by 19% Bangkok continues to report the highest daily number of COVID cases (with a weekly average of 2,123) but reported a 7-day average decrease of 11% compared to the week before The reduction in new cases has seen the average daily number of all currently 'active' COVID-19 cases (72,259) over the last seven days decrease by 23% compared to the previous week (93,955). Most cases continue to be monitored in hospitels, community isolation and home isolation. The average number of COVID cases occupying hospital beds per day over the past week (26,139) decreased by 12% The weekly average number of daily deaths decreased by 15%. However, the daily average count of deaths remains high at 51. Although this is a continuing decrease, most of these deaths would have been prevented if vaccination rates were higher.

The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (1,302) represented a decrease of 18% over the previous week (1,580).

The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (642) has decreased by 15% compared to the number the week before (757)

Although nationally new cases are decreasing, the policy of not confirming all probable cases by PCR testing, as well as the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available 'over the counter' that may not be reported), continues to make it difficult to accurately monitor actual case counts. From the data reported, the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant is clear, with approximately half of all cases in Thailand reported in the last 4-months, when the Omicron variant started to dominate circulation Vaccination in Thailand continues to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is improving, but there remains a long way to reduce the burden of ventilated cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Thailand. Vaccination rates remain low in some provinces and some important risk groups