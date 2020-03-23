Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 23 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 23rd of March 2020, 122 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 721.

• Twenty cases are linked to previous clusters involving pubs and Boxing stadiums.

• Ten cases are related to foreigners and Thais returning from abroad or those working with international travelers.

• Ninety-two cases are still under investigation. Many of these cases are younger adults living in Bangkok with mild symptoms, underscoring the critical importance of practicing social distancing.

• Increasing numbers of cases are being identified in Thailand’s provinces. The MOPH asks all persons coming from Bangkok to report to the designated Communicable Diseases Officers in their sub-district.

They are requested to carefully monitor their health, practice respiratory hygiene and social distancing (remain at home, maintain a distance of 1 meter from other persons).

• As of March 22nd, 370 cases have been male (67.2%) and 229 females (32.8%). Cases have ranged from 6 months to 79 years old with a median age of 38 years old.

• Of the 721 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 52 have recovered, 668 are receiving treatment (7 cases are severe) in healthcare settings and one has died.

• There is now a cumulative total of 10,955 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in Thailand since the COVID19 outbreak began, including 5,341 people being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.