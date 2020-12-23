Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 23 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 23rd of December 2020, 46 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 5,762.

• Of these cases, 71.1 % (4,095) have recovered, 1% (60) have died and 27.9 % (1,607) are still receiving treatment.

• No new deaths were reported.

• The 46 new COVID-19 cases formally reported include 7 individuals who entered the country recently and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities, 31 people whose infection is directly related to the event in Samut Sakhon and 8 cases that are either not linked to Samut Sakhon or are still under investigation. The official number of new cases in migrant workers in Samut Sakhon was not formally reported

• COVID-19 cases linked to the event in Samut Sakhon have now been reported in the following Provinces: Samut Prakan (3), Saraburi (5), Bangkok (9), Pathum Thani (2), Nakhon Pathom (3), Uttaradit (1), Chachoensao (1) and Petchabun (1).

• It is important that members of the public continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).