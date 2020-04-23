Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 23 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

On the 23rd of April 2020, 13 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,839.

Of these, 85.6% (2,430) have recovered, about 1.7% (50) have died, and 12.6% (359) are receiving treatment.

Only one case was identified in a person returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

Five of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Two cases attended crowded places.