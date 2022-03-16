Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 227 - 16 March 2022

Situation Analysis

The average number of new laboratory-confirmed (PCR positive) community-acquired COVID-19 cases reported per day increased by only 5% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week. Although the daily reported confirmed case numbers appear to have plateaued, case numbers remain very high. In addition, not all probable (ATK positive) cases are subsequently confirmed by PCR testing. The average number of probable (ATK positive) cases reported per day over the last 7 days (23,533) has decreased by 23% compared to the week before (30,564), but also remains very high.

Bangkok continues to report the highest daily number of COVID cases. The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day for Bangkok in the past week (3,111) is 12% higher than the week prior (2,766).

The average daily number of all currently ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (223,159) over the last seven days decreased by 2% compared to the previous week. A greater proportion of patients continue to be monitored in hospitals, community isolation and home isolation. The average number of COVID cases occupying hospital beds per day over the past week (62,928) is 13% lower than the average daily number reported for the week prior (72,500). This is also a reflection of the reduced levels of serious illness caused by the omicron strain, i.e. relatively fewer people need hospital admission.

An average of 69 daily deaths were reported in the past week, compared to 60 for the previous week. (an increase of 15%).

The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (1,324) represents a 15% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (1,150). The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (449) also represents a 23% increase over the average number reported for the week prior (366).

The recent rise in new COVID-19 case numbers continues to cause a significant increase in the number of severe and ventilated cases in hospitals in Thailand, although the number of seriously ill COVID-19 cases remains much lower than the numbers seen in July / August 2021. There is still currently capacity in the healthcare system to admit patients.

Although Thailand is not experiencing a huge upsurge of COVID-19 cases as seen in some other countries, both the policy of not confirming by PCR testing all probable cases, as well as the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available ‘over the counter that may not be reported) continues makes it difficult to accurately monitor the situation.

Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates in Thailand continue to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and some important risk groups.