Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 226 - 9 March 2022

Situation Analysis

The average number of new laboratory-confirmed (PCR positive) community-acquired COVID-19 cases reported per day decreased by 5% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week. Although the daily reported confirmed case numbers appear to have plateaued, case numbers remain very high. In addition, not all probable (ATK positive) cases are subsequently confirmed by PCR testing, and the average number of probable (ATK positive) cases reported per day over the last 7 days (30,564) has increased by 46% compared to the week before (20,963)

Bangkok continues to report the highest daily number of COVID cases, although the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day for Bangkok in the past week (2,766) is 8% less than the week prior (3022).

The average daily number of all currently ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (227,071) over the last seven days increased by 15% compared to the previous week, although the number has decreased over the past 2 days because there were more recoveries than new cases. In addition, because a greater proportion of patients are now being monitored in hospitels, community isolation and home isolation, the average number of COVID cases occupying hospital beds per day over the past week (72,500) is 9% lower than the average daily number reported for the week prior (79,965). This is also a reflection of the reduced levels of serious illness caused by the omicron strain, i.e. relatively fewer people need hospital admission.

An average of 60 daily deaths were reported in the past week, compared to 42 for the previous week.

The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (1,150) represents an 18% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (974). The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (366) represents a 39% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (271).

The recent rise in new COVID-19 case numbers continues to cause a significant increase in the number of severe and ventilated cases in hospitals in Thailand, although the number of seriously ill COVID-19 cases remains much lower than the numbers seen in July / August 2021. There is still currently capacity in the healthcare system to admit patients.

Although Thailand is not experiencing a huge upsurge of COVID-19 cases as seen in some other countries, the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available ‘over the counter that may not be reported) makes it difficult to accurately monitor the situation.

Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates in Thailand continue to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and some important risk groups.