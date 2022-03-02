Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 225 - 2 March 2022

Situation Analysis

The average number of new community-acquired COVID-19 cases reported per day increased by 25% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week.

Although daily reported case numbers continue to increase, Thailand is still not seeing the steep rise seen in other countries due to the omicron COVID-19 variant. The total number of cases reported on 26 February 2022 (25,615), was the highest ever reported in Thailand.

Bangkok continues to report the highest daily number of COVID cases, although the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day for Bangkok in the past week (3,022) is not very different from the week prior (3012).

The average daily number of all currently ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (204,164) over the last seven days increased by 27% compared to the previous week. The number of active cases reported today (218,784) is the highest ever reported in Thailand. However, because a greater proportion of patients are now being monitored in hospitels, community isolation and home isolation, the number of COVID cases occupying hospital beds reported today (77,444) is lower than the number in hospital at the peak of the delta wave - that occurred on 26 July, 2021, (96,038). This is also a reflection of the reduced levels of serious illness caused by the omicron strain, i.e. relatively fewer people need hospital admission.

An average of 42 daily deaths were reported in the past week, compared to 31 for the previous week.

The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (974) represents a 24% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (783). The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (271) represents a 39% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (195).

The rise in new COVID-19 case numbers continues to cause a significant increase in the number of severe and ventilated cases in hospitals in Thailand, although the number of seriously ill COVID-19 cases remains much lower than the numbers seen in July / August 2021. There is still currently capacity in the healthcare system to admit patients.

Although Thailand is not experiencing a very big upsurge of COVID-19 cases as seen in some other countries, the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available ‘over the counter that may not be reported) make it difficult to accurately monitor the situation.

Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates in Thailand continue to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and some important risk groups.