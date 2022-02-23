Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 224 - 23 February 2022

Situation Analysis

The average number of new community-acquired COVID-19 cases reported per day increased by 23% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week.

Although daily reported case numbers continue to increase, Thailand is still not seeing the steep rise seen in other countries due to the omicron COVID-19 variant. The total number of cases reported today (23 February 2022 - 21232) is the highest since 15 August 2021.

Bangkok continues to report the highest daily number of COVID cases. The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day for Bangkok in the past week (3,012) is just 1% higher than the week prior.

The average daily number of all currently ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (160,384) over the last seven days increased by 30% compared to the previous week. The number reported today (173,605) is the highest since 30 August 2021. This number reflects the overall burden of COVID19 cases for the healthcare delivery system since even people isolating at home are being actively monitored by healthcare workers

An average of 31 daily deaths were reported in the past week, compared to 25 for the previous week.

The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (783) represents a 23% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (639). The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (195) represents a 48% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (131).

The rise in new COVID-19 case numbers is now causing a significant increase in the number of severe and ventilated cases in hospitals. However, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 cases remains much lower than the numbers seen at the peak in July / August 2021. There is still capacity in the healthcare system to admit patients.

Although Thailand does not appear to be experiencing a big upsurge of COVID-19 cases as seen in some other countries, the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available ‘over the counter) continues to make it difficult to accurately monitor the situation.

COVID-19 vaccination rates in Thailand are very likely to be significantly reducing levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and some important risk groups.