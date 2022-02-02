Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 221 - 2 February 2022

Situation Analysis

• The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day only increased by 6.7% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week. Although average case numbers are increasing week on week, the steep rise in cases seen in other countries due to the importation of the omicron COVID-19 variant has not been seen in Thailand. This is likely due to previously introduced public health and social measures, strong adherence to personal protective measures by members of the public and increasing vaccination rates.

• Bangkok continues to report the highest daily number of COVID cases. However, the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day for Bangkok in the past week (1,354) is only 3% higher than the week prior (1314).

• The average daily number of all currently ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (83,624) over the last seven days increased by only 1% compared to the previous week. This number reflects the overall burden of COVID19 cases for the healthcare delivery system since even people isolating at home are being actively monitored by healthcare workers • An average of 19 daily deaths were reported in the past week, a 21% increase compared to the average number for the previous week (15).

• The average daily number of severe COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (542) represents a 0.7% decrease over the average number reported for the previous week (546). The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (105) represents a 9.5% decrease over the average number reported for the previous week (116).

• Although Thailand is not experiencing the big upsurge in laboratory-confirmed (PCR positive) cases being seen in other countries, the widespread use of rapid antigen tests (including those available ‘over the counter) makes it difficult to accurately monitor the situation. However, the decrease in the number of severe and ventilated cases in hospitals is very encouraging and may reflect the lower levels of illness believed to be associated with omicron infection • COVID-19 vaccination rates in Thailand are very likely to be significantly reducing levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID-19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and in some important risk groups.