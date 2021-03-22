Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 22 March 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 73 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 27,876. One new death was reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 95.7% (26,663) have recovered, 0.3 (91) have died, and 4% (1,122) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (917 are in conventional hospitals and 205 in field hospitals).

• The 73 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

7 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

22 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (6 Thais, 2 Myanmar nationals), Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 6 Myanmar nationals), Nakhon Pathom (1 Thai), Pathum Thani (1 Lao), Nonthaburi (1 Thai), Samut Prakan (1 Thai), Chonburi (1 Thai) and Ratchaburi (1 Thai).

44 cases identified through active case finding in Samut Sakhon (25 Myanmar nationals), Bangkok (12 Thais, 1 Lao), Pathum Thani (1 Thai, 4 Myanmar nationals) and Phetchaburi (1 Thai). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 15,492 cases.

• Of 73 cases acquired in Thailand, 33 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 21 in Bangkok and 12 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 22 March 2021), 23,639 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,937 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 15,492 through active case finding, and 1,210 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 22,486 have recovered, 1,122 are receiving treatment, and 31 have died.