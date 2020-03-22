Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 22 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

On the 22nd of March 2020, 188 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 599.

The new cases announced today include 5 cases related to drinking venue clusters (64 total cases to date) and 21 cases related to boxing stadium clusters (105 total cases to date). These cases have included boxers, trainers and audience members.

Thirty-seven new cases are close contacts of other previously reported cases. Two cases are related to attendance at a religious event in Malaysia, 15 cases are related to travel or contact with travelers, and 108 cases are still under investigation. Many of these cases are young adults living in Bangkok with mild symptoms, underscoring the critical importance of practicing social distancing.

Of the 599 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 44 have recovered, 553 are receiving treatment (7 cases are severe) in healthcare settings and one has died.