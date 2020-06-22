Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 22 June 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 22nd of June 2020, three new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,151.

• Of these cases, about 96% (3,022) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 2% (71) are receiving treatment.

• All three new cases are in Thai nationals currently in State Quarantine, who returned from India.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past four weeks, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in repatriated Thai nationals (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission). It is important that members of the public continue to follow all the recommended preventive measures incluing physical distancing, washing hands and avoiding touching the face, wearing masks in crowded places and adhering to respiratory etiquette by coughing only into a folded elbow.