Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 22 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 309 new cases (2%  from yesterday) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 13,104. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of these, 78% (10,224) have recovered, 0.5% (71) have died, and 21% (2,809) are still receiving treatment or in isolation.

• The 309 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:

12 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

80 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (49), Bangkok (8), Tak (5), Pathum Thani (6), Nonthaburi (1), Ayutthaya (2), Kanchanaburi (2), Phetchaburi (2), Ratchaburi (3), and Samut Prakan (2).

The remaining 217 cases reported today were migrant workers (201) and Thais (16) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (212) and Bangkok (5). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 4,384 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (5,036), Chonburi (648), Bangkok (648), Rayong (572), Samut Prakan (321), Chanthaburi (220), Nonthaburi (159), Ang Thong (109), Pathum Thani (85), and Nakhon Pathom (77).