Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 22 December 2020 [EN/TH]

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 22nd of December 2020, 427 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 5,716. • Of these cases, 71.3% (4,078) have recovered, 1% (60) have died and 27.6% (1,578) are still receiving treatment. • No new deaths were reported. • The 427 new COVID-19 cases include 14 individuals who entered the country recently and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 413 people whose infection is related to the event in Samut Sakhon. • COVID-19 cases linked to the event in Samut Sakhon have now been reported in the following Provinces: Samut Prakan (3), Saraburi (3), Bangkok (9), Pathum Thani (3), Nakhon Pathom (3) and Uttaradit (1). One of the cases reported in Saraburi is assumed to have been infected through a ‘secondary transmission’ because they did not vist the market, but stayed with 2 family members who did visit the market. • In addition to contact tracing of confirmed cases, a total of 5,838 people have now been tested through active case finding / screening. Public Health Authorities have also identified 22 Provinces where seafood vendors and wholesalers are reported to have visited the Central Shrimp Market during December 1-18. These province are Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi, Phetburi, Prachup Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong and Songkhla. Provincial public health officials in these provinces have already activated disease surveillance and control measures. • It is important that members of the public continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).