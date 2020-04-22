Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 22 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 21st of April 2020, 15 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,826.

• Of these, more than 83% (2,352) have recovered, about 1.7% (49) have died, and 15% (425) are receiving treatment.

• Only one case was in a person returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• Ten of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Four cases either attended crowded places or had occupational exposure to large numbers of people, or to foreigners.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. The three provinces that have reported the most cases are Bangkok (1,451), Phuket (193) and Nonthaburi (152).