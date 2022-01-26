Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 219 - 26 January 2022

Situation Analysis

• The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day only increased by 3% in the past seven days compared to the previous week. At the national level, the steep rise in cases seen two weeks ago has not been maintained. This is likely due to previously introduced public health and social measures, strong adherence to personal protective measures by members of the public and increasing vaccination rates.

• However, the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day for Bangkok in the past week (1,316) is 69% higher than the week prior (777). The reason for this upsurge is not completely clear. However, the transmission of the Omicron variant in Bangkok (and greater Bangkok) started relatively later than other areas, possibly after individuals travelled to Bangkok from previously affected provinces.

• The average daily number of all ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (78,439) over the last seven days increased by 5% compared to the previous week.

This number includes patients in hospitals, as well as those in hospitels, in community isolation and in home isolation. This number, therefore, reflects the overall burden of COVID cases for the healthcare delivery system since even people isolating at home are being actively monitored.

• An average of 15 daily deaths have been reported over the last seven days, a small increase over the average daily number reported for the previous week (14).

• The average daily number of ventilated COVID-19 cases over the past seven days (116) represents a 6% increase over the average number reported for the previous week (109). However, the number of ventilated cases reported today (97) is the lowest reported since 23 April 2021 and is only 8% of the highest number ever reported (1,172) on 15 August 2021.

• The omicron variant has now been reported from every province in Thailand, and community transmission of COVID is still occurring in every part of Thailand. Although Thailand is not experiencing the big upsurge in cases being seen in other countries, this is likely due in large part to the strong adherence of protective measures by members of the public, which need to be maintained.

• COVID-19 vaccination rates in Thailand are very likely to be significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by circulating COVID19 strains. High vaccination rates also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and in some important risk groups