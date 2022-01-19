Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 219 - 19 January 2022

Situation Analysis

• The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day only increased by 2% in the past 7 days compared to the previous week. The previous steep rise in cases has therefore not been maintained; it has plateaued. The reason for this is not completely clear, but is likely due to a combination of factors, including an effect of previously introduced public health and social measures, current strong adherence to personal protective measures by members of the public and increasing vaccination rates.

• The average daily number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases (78,439) over the last seven days increased by 49% comparted to the previous week.

However, the actual number of daily active cases peaked on 17 January at 82,210 and decreased again today, reflecting a greater number of discharged patients than new cases being admitted both yesterday and today.

• An average of 14 daily deaths have been reported over the last seven days, the same as the average number of deaths reported for the previous week.

• The number of severe COVID-19 cases reported today (511) is only 9.1% of the highest number ever reported (5,626) on 16 August 2021.

However, the number of severe cases currently receiving hospital care are no longer decreasing.

• The number of ventilated cases reported today (113) is only 9.6 % of the highest number ever reported, (1,172) on 15 August 2021. However, there has been little change in this daily number in the past 10 days.

• The daily number of imported COVID cases detected in quarantine has been decreasing. There is still a high PCR test-positivity rate in international travelers arriving in Thailand, but also relatively fewer people travelling.

• Community transmission of COVID is still occurring in most provinces in Thailand.

• COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise and are expected to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by all currently circulating COVID-19 strains, including VoC Omicron. High vaccination rates will also help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and in some important risk groups