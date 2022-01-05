Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 217 - 05 January 2022

Situation Analysis

• The total daily number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases has stopped decreasing. The number reported on 01 January 2022 (32,929) was the lowest since 14 May 2021, but since then, every day has seen the number of new COVID cases exceeding the number of recovered cases, and the total number of active cases reported today is 34,887.

• The number of severe COVID-19 cases reported today (541) is only 9.6% of the highest number ever reported (5,626) on 16 August 2021, which reflects an ongoing decrease.

• The number of ventilated cases reported today (149) is only 12.7 % of the highest number ever reported, (1,172) on 15 August 2021, also reflecting an ongoing decrease.

• COVID-19 remains very widespread across Thailand – with community transmission in almost every province.

• The daily number of imported COVID cases has been rising steadily (169 reported today), reflecting an increased incidence of COVID VoC Omicron infections in travelers arriving from heavily affected countries.

• Community transmission of COVID VoC Omicron is now being reported in the majority of provinces in Thailand.

• COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise and are expected to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by all currently circulating COVID-19 strains, including VoC Omicron. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and in some important risk groups.

• The low vaccination rate in pregnant women remains a significant cause for concern. Unvaccinated pregnant women should consult with a medical practitioner to receive the best possible advice. Until they are fully vaccinated, pregnant women and their families should adhere as strictly as possible to all preventive measures.