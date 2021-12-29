Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 216 - 29 December 2021

Situation Analysis

The total number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases reported today (33,502), indicates a continuing steady decrease, dropping by 12% compared to one week ago. Today’s number is the lowest since the 15th of May 2021. This represents a significant reduction in the burden of hospitals.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases reported on 28 December 2021 (717) was just 12.7% of the highest number ever reported (5,626) on 16 August, which also reflects a continual steady decrease.

The number of ventilated cases reported on 28th December 2021 (176) was just 15% of the highest number ever reported, (1,172) on 15 August 2021, also showing an ongoing decrease, though slowing down.

COVID-19 is still widespread across Thailand – with community transmission in almost every province

The daily number of imported COVID cases has been rising steadily (116 reported today), likely reflecting an increased incidence of COVID VoC Omicron infections in travelers from affected countries.

Community transmission of COVID VoC Omicron is now being reported in several locations in Thailand.

COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise and can be expected to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by currently circulating COVID-19 strains, including VoC Omicron. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and in some important risk groups