Thailand

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 216 - 29 December 2021

Situation Analysis

  • The total number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases reported today (33,502), indicates a continuing steady decrease, dropping by 12% compared to one week ago. Today’s number is the lowest since the 15th of May 2021. This represents a significant reduction in the burden of hospitals.

  • The number of severe COVID-19 cases reported on 28 December 2021 (717) was just 12.7% of the highest number ever reported (5,626) on 16 August, which also reflects a continual steady decrease.

  • The number of ventilated cases reported on 28th December 2021 (176) was just 15% of the highest number ever reported, (1,172) on 15 August 2021, also showing an ongoing decrease, though slowing down.

  • COVID-19 is still widespread across Thailand – with community transmission in almost every province

  • The daily number of imported COVID cases has been rising steadily (116 reported today), likely reflecting an increased incidence of COVID VoC Omicron infections in travelers from affected countries.

  • Community transmission of COVID VoC Omicron is now being reported in several locations in Thailand.

  • COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise and can be expected to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths caused by currently circulating COVID-19 strains, including VoC Omicron. However, vaccination rates are still low in some provinces and in some important risk groups

  • The low vaccination rate in pregnant women is still a significant cause for concern. Unvaccinated pregnant women should consult with a medical practitioner to receive the best possible advice. Until they are fully vaccinated, pregnant women and their families should adhere strictly to all preventive measures.

