Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 213 - 9 December 2021

WEEKLY TRENDS

• The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand since January 2020 increased 1.5% (30,858) in the last week. The average number of community-acquired cases reported per day over the last seven days decreased by a further 17% in the last week compared to the week prior (from 5,049 to 4,189). Three of the past four days have also all seen counts of community acquired infection below 4,000.

• The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 infection since January 2020 increased 1.1% (237) in the last week. The average number of COVID-19 deaths reported per day in the last seven days decreased by 11% (34) compared to the average of 19% (38) for the week before .

• There continues to be a steady decline in severe cases averaging 1,254 per day in the last week, a decrease of 9% compared to 13% (1,378) the week before, and 11% (1,586) before that.

• The average number of ventilated COVID-19 cases reported per day over the last week, 328, is a decrease of 2%, compared to 335 (11%) the week prior and 377 (10%) the week before that.