Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 212 - 2 December

WEEKLY TRENDS

Similarly, the average number of ventilated COVID-19 cases reported per day over the last week was 335, compared to 377 the week prior and 417 the week before that.

The average number of severe COVID-19 cases reported per day over the last seven days was 1,378, which when compared to the week before (1,586) and the week before that (1,783) shows that these numbers also continue to decrease steadily.

The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 infection since January 2020 is now 20,847. The average number of COVID-19 deaths reported per day in the last seven days decreased by 19% (38) compared to the average for the week before (47).

The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand since January 2020 is now 2,125,729. The average number of community-acquired cases reported per day over the last seven days decreased by a further 16% in the last week compared to the week prior (from 6,000 to 5,049). The past four days have also all seen counts of community acquired infection below 5,000.

SITUATION ANALYSIS

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases continues to decrease. Today, the total number of active cases (73,726) - reflecting overall burden on the healthcare delivery system - is the lowest since the 8th of July 2021 and is almost 1/3rd (34%) of the number of active cases seen at the peak on the 8th August.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases reported today (1,355) is just 24 % of the highest number (5,626) ever reported, on 16th August. The number of ventilated cases reported on 30th November (329) was 28% of the highest number (1,172); report- ed on 15th August. However, the rate of decrease of ventilated cases has slowed, and the last two days saw slight increases in numbers.

COVID-19 is still widespread across Thailand, with almost every Province reporting new cases every day, indicating ongoing community transmission. Daily reported cases numbers continue to come down in Southern Thailand, although ‘per capita’ infection rates and test positivity rates are still higher than most other parts of the country.

COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise and are now at levels that can be expected to significantly reduce levels of severe illness and deaths. However, vaccination rates are still low in some Provinces and in some important risk groups.