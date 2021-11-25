Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 211 - 25 November

WEEKLY TRENDS

• The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand since January 2020 is now 2,088,327. The average number of cases reported per day over the last seven days decreased by a further 11% in the last week compared to the week prior (from 6520 to 5,798).

• The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 infection since January 2020 is now 20,581. The average number of COVID -19 deaths reported per day in the last seven days decreased by 11% (47) compared to the week before (53).

• The average number of severe COVID-19 cases reported per day over the last seven days was 1,586, which when compared to the week before (1,783) and the week before that (1,977) shows that these numbers continue to decrease steadily.

• Similarly, the average number of ventilated COVID-19 cases reported per day over the last week was 377, compared to 417 the week prior and 438 the week before that.