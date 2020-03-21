Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 21 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 21st of March 2020, 89 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID- 19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 411.

• The new cases announced today include two cases related to drinking venue clusters (59 total cases to date) and 32 cases related to boxing stadium clusters (84 total cases to date). These cases include waiters/waitresses, managerial staff, spectators at two venues and relatives.

• Eleven new cases are close contacts of other previously reported cases, six cases are related to attendance at a religious event in Malaysia, 18 cases are related to travel or contact with travelers, while 20 cases are still under investigation.

• Of the 411 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 44 have recovered, 366 are receiving treatment (7 cases are severe) in healthcare settings and one has died.

• There is now a cumulative total of 9,670 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in Thailand since the COVID- 19 outbreak began, including 4,004 people being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.