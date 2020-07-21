Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 21 July 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 21st of July 2020, five new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,255.

• Of these cases, about 95% (3,105) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 3% (92) are still receiving treatment.

• All the five newly confirmed cases are in Thai nationals who recently returned from other countries.

• The first confirmed case is 26-year-old male student found to have fever on arrival back from Japan on 7th July. His first test showed a negative result but repeat testing on July 18th returned a positive result.

• Three additional cases are male students aged 20, 25 and 28 years who arrived back in Thailand from Egypt on July 8th on the same flight as eight Thai nationals previously confirmed with COVID-19. These three cases all tested positive on 19th July but were asymptomatic.

• The fifth case is a 35-year-old male who arrived in Thailand from Sudan on July 18th and was on the same flight as a previously-confirmed case. He was admitted to hospital on arrival with abdominal pain due to a pre-existing condition and tested positive despite having no COVID-19 symptoms.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past 57 days, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in people who were infected outside of Thailand and were diagnosed after arriving in Thailand (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission). Members of the public must continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).

• In total, 7,144 people have been tested through 10 days of screening and surveillance following possible exposure to the confirmed cases in foreign nationals in Rayong and Bangkok. All test results are negative. Two hundred and thirty four schools have now been reopened in Rayong. An ‘after action review’ is being considered to learn lessons and inform guidance for prevention and response of similar events