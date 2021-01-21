Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 21 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

142 new cases (1.1% up from yesterday) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 12,795. No new deaths reported today.

Of these, 77% (9,842) have recovered, 0.6% (71) have died, and 23% (2,882) are still receiving treatment or in isolation.

The 142 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

17 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

88 cases classified as ‘local transmission’ linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (63), Bangkok (14), Chiang Rai (1), Ang Thong (4), Nonthaburi (2),

Pathum Thani (1), Rayong (1), Chonburi (1), Chanthaburi (1).

The remaining 37 cases reported today are migrant workers (28) and in the Thai population (9) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (29), Bangkok (2), Pathum Thani (3), Chanthaburi (3). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 4,167 cases.

Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. One additional province – Chiang Rai – reported new cases (1) today.

The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (4,775), Chonburi (648), Bangkok (635),

Rayong (572), Samut Prakan (319), Chanthaburi (220), Nonthaburi (158), Ang Thong (109), Pathum Thani (79), and Nakhon Pathom (77).