Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 21 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 21st of December 2020, 382 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 5,289.

• Of these cases, 76.7% (4,053) have recovered, 1.1% (60) have died and 22.2% (1,176) are still receiving treatment.

• No new deaths were reported, but one case is receiving respiratory support in an intensive care unit.

• The 382 new cases reported today include 8 imported cases (detected in quarantine) and 374 locally transmitted cases. Of the 374 locally transmitted cases, 372 are related to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon. Out of these 372 cases, while most are reported from that Province, 2 have been reported in Nakhon Pathom and 3 in Samut Prakan (n.b. an additional 3 probable cases in Saraburi were also mentioned during the CCSA briefing).The remaining two locally transmitted two cases are in persons in Ayutthaya and Mae Sot, Tak Province; both of these two cases are currently under active investigation.

• In total, 821 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon in relation to the outbreak centred on the seafood market. Thirty three of these cases have detected through self-reporting to hospitals and contact tracing. In addition, 4688 people have also been tested as part of active case-finding / screening. Out of this total, 1,861 results have been reported: 788 people have tested positive (representing 42%). The remaining 2,827 tests are pending results.

• In addition, the current total (cumulative) numbers of cases detected in other Provinces, but related to the Samut Sakhon event are as follows: Bangkok (2) Nakhon Pathom (2), Samut Prakan (3)

• The further increase in locally transmitted cases related to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon is due to this additional extensive contact tracing and active case finding. The origin of the outbreak remains unclear. The situation is still expected to evolve further.

• It is important that members of the public continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).