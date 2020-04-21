Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 21 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 21st of April 2020, 19 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,811.

• Of these, 75% (2,108) have recovered, about 1.7% (48) have died, and 23% (655) are receiving treatment.

• Only one case was identified in a person returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• Ten of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Two cases attended crowded places.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. 35 of these 68 provinces have not reported any new cases during the past 14 days. The three provinces that have reported the most cases are Bangkok (1,447), Phuket (193) and Nonthaburi (152). Nine provinces have not reported any cases.