Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 209 - 18 November

WEEKLY TRENDS

Total laboratory confirmed cases in Thailand have now surpassed 2 million. The average number of cases reported per week continues to decrease, though at a reduced rate of 9% in the last week. All of the last seven days have reported daily case counts below 7,000 with one day reporting below 6,000, the first time since early July.

Total deaths in Thailand have surpassed 20,000. The average number of deaths in the last week decreased by 12% (53) compared to the week before (60 deaths per day). Average weekly deaths have decreased considerably and are now more than 80% lower than they were at the peak in Thailand. However, deaths remain at a high level, at nearly two-times (190%) greater than the average daily deaths reported in the third-wave.