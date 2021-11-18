Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 209 - 18 November

WEEKLY TRENDS

• Total laboratory confirmed cases in Thailand have now surpassed 2 million. The average number of cases reported per week continues to decrease, though at a reduced rate of 9% in the last week. All of the last seven days have reported daily case counts below 7,000 with one day reporting below 6,000, the first time since early July.

• Total deaths in Thailand have surpassed 20,000. The average number of deaths in the last week decreased by 12% (53) compared to the week before (60 deaths per day). Average weekly deaths have decreased considerably and are now more than 80% lower than they were at the peak in Thailand. However, deaths remain at a high level, at nearly two-times (190%) greater than the average daily deaths reported in the third-wave.

• The number of severe cases decreased by 11% over the last week compared to a decrease of 10% in the week before. Whereas the rate of decrease for ventilated cases slowed down, with a 5% decrease compared to an 11% decrease the week before. While the rate of decrease of ventilated cases has slowed in the past week they are close (30% higher) to the average in the third-wave.