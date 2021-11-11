Thailand

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 209 - 11 November

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

WEEKLY TRENDS

  • The average number of new community acquired cases reported per week continues to decrease at a steady rate. Three of the last seven days have seen daily numbers of laboratory-confirmed cases below 7,000.

  • The average number of deaths in the last week decreased by 8% compared to the week before, with an average of 60 deaths per day for the last seven days, compared to 65 deaths per day in the week prior.

  • The number of severe cases decreased by 10% over the last week compared to a decrease of 9% in the week before. Similarly, ventilated cases decreased by 11% over the last week compared to 10% in the week prior. As with new community cases, the rate of decrease for severe and ventilated cases has stayed about the same for the last couple of weeks.

Related Content