Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 209 - 11 November
WEEKLY TRENDS
The average number of new community acquired cases reported per week continues to decrease at a steady rate. Three of the last seven days have seen daily numbers of laboratory-confirmed cases below 7,000.
The average number of deaths in the last week decreased by 8% compared to the week before, with an average of 60 deaths per day for the last seven days, compared to 65 deaths per day in the week prior.
The number of severe cases decreased by 10% over the last week compared to a decrease of 9% in the week before. Similarly, ventilated cases decreased by 11% over the last week compared to 10% in the week prior. As with new community cases, the rate of decrease for severe and ventilated cases has stayed about the same for the last couple of weeks.