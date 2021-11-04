Thailand

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 208 - 4 November

WEEKLY TRENDS

  • The average number of new community acquired cases reported per week continues to decrease, with the last four days showing daily case counts below 8,000.

  • The average number of deaths in the last week increased by 2% compared to the week before, with an average of 65 deaths per day for the last 7 days, compared to 64 deaths per day in the week prior.

  • The number of severe cases decreased by 9% over the last week compared to a decrease of 13% in the week before. Similarly, ventilated cases decreased by 10% over the last week compared to 15% in the week prior. Therefore, the rate of decrease for severe and ventilated cases appears to be slowing down week on week.

