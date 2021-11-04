Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 208 - 4 November
WEEKLY TRENDS
The average number of new community acquired cases reported per week continues to decrease, with the last four days showing daily case counts below 8,000.
The average number of deaths in the last week increased by 2% compared to the week before, with an average of 65 deaths per day for the last 7 days, compared to 64 deaths per day in the week prior.
The number of severe cases decreased by 9% over the last week compared to a decrease of 13% in the week before. Similarly, ventilated cases decreased by 10% over the last week compared to 15% in the week prior. Therefore, the rate of decrease for severe and ventilated cases appears to be slowing down week on week.