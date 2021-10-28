Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 207 - 28 October 2021

WEEKLY TRENDS

• The average number of new community acquired cases reported per week continues to decrease. However daily case counts have started to increase recently, climbing by more than 2,000 compared to two days ago.

• Average community cases per day have dropped below 9,000 for the first time since early June, though they remain high; nearly five times above the third wave average of 1,818 per day between April and June.

• The number of deaths continues to decrease, dropping by 16% over the previous week.

• Severe cases (decreasing by 13%, 6% last week) and ventilated cases (13%, 6% previously) have both doubled their rate of decrease, with a break from the previous few weeks of stable daily counts. However, these numbers remain high.