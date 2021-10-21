Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 206 - 21 October 2021

WEEKLY TRENDS

• The number of new community acquired cases continues to decrease, although the rate of decrease remains slow, reducing by 5%; up from the 1% of the previous week. Case counts remain high, but with an average of 9,875 per day for the last 7 days, have dropped below 10,000 for the first time since the middle of July.

• The number of deaths continues to decrease with an average of 76 deaths per day compared to an average of 87 per day in the previous week, a 13% decrease, similar to the previous weeks 12% drop. As with community cases the last time deaths were at this level was in July.

• Severe cases (decreasing by 6%, 3% last week) and ventilated cases (4%, 5% previously) continue to decrease, though the rate of decrease remains slow and counts remain high.