Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 204 - 7 October 2021

WEEKLY TRENDS

• The number of new community acquired cases continues to decrease, though the rate of decrease has slowed down decreasing by 5% compared to 11% of the previous week. Case counts remain high with an average of 10,445 per day for the last 7 days.

• The number of deaths continues to decrease with an average of 99 deaths per day compared to 120 per day of the previous week.

However deaths remains high and 5 times greater than the average of 19 deaths per day during 3rd wave April to June.

• Severe cases (decreasing by 7%), ventilated cases (2%) continue to decrease, though the rate of decrease has slowed down over the last few weeks and counts remain high.

VACCINATIONS

• 33 million people have now received a first vaccination dose, representing 67% of the Government target; a 3.7% increase from the previous week (almost half the previous week’s rate of increase).

• More than 22 million people have received a second dose, representing 43.6% of the Government target: an 7.7% increase from the previous week (also a slight slowdown compared to the previous week).

• More than 1.6 million third doses have also been administered • While vaccination is increasing, the levels in the over 60s and those with comorbid conditions (both 60% first and 40% second doses) remains below the government target of 80%.

ANALYSIS

• Key indicators of COVID-19 in Thailand are decreasing and have reduced substantially from the peak in August. As vaccination continues to increase, Thailand may be over the worst, for now. However, there remains a long way to go, cases and deaths remain very high, many times greater than the previous peak in the 3rd wave in April to June. This includes the number of active cases including those that require direct medical care with an average of almost 111,000 active cases per day over the last week.

• Severe and ventilated cases, in particular, while decreasing the rate of decrease has slowed down a great deal and continue to present a high workload for front-line health care professionals.

• There are high and increasing case counts in some provinces with, in particular, 5-southern provinces amongst the daily top-10 reporting locations, including Phuket that has high vaccination rates.

Songkhla has more than tripled the number of new cases from 200 per day of a few weeks ago to more than 600 reported yesterday.

High daily counts are occurring in Pattani (309), Yala (447) and Narathiwat (513).

• It is now a month since the re-opening of malls and restaurants, and this may be contributing to the slowing down of decreases Thailand is experiencing. Further re-opening of recreational activities including cinemas, and further relaxation of measures such as extending restaurant opening times occurred on the 1st October.

Therefore, with significant transmission occurring in many communities and current levels of vaccination in Thailand still lower than needed to stop transmission, it is essential that public health and social measures continue to be rigorously adopted.

• Globally, there over 236 million cases and 4.8 million deaths. With the threat of new variants of concern ever present, the COVID-19 pandemic still has a long way to run. Even in countries with high vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases counts remain high—mainly in those unvaccinated. The vaccines available in Thailand are safe and continue to demonstrate high levels of protection against severe disease and death. Getting vaccinated should remain a priority for everyone. Vaccination is encouraged across all faiths.