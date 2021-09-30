Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 203 - 30 September 2021

WEEKLY TRENDS

The number of deaths continues a four-week decreasing trend with an average of 120 deaths per day. However the rate of decrease (10%) has slowed down and halved compared to the previous week (21%, 24%, 10%).

VACCINATIONS

ANALYSIS

The total number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases who require direct medical care or medical supervision (representing the overall burden on the healthcare system) continues to decrease. The number of cases reported today that are classified as severe (3175) and the number of these cases who are being supported through mechanical ventilation (717) are also the lowest for more than two months.

The relative proportion of all cases that are being reported in Bangkok remains high. In addition increases in case numbers are now being reported in Southern Provinces, with the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th highest Provincial case counts for today being reported from Narathiwat (617 cases), Songkhla (566 cases), Yala (561 cases and Nakhon Si Thammarat (458 cases). The reason for these increases are not currently very clear, with transmission likely occurring in both community and occupational settings.