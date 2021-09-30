Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 203 - 30 September 2021
Attachments
WEEKLY TRENDS
The number of new community acquired COVID-19 cases continues the downward trend seen for the last six-weeks, although case counts remain high.
The number of deaths continues a four-week decreasing trend with an average of 120 deaths per day. However the rate of decrease (10%) has slowed down and halved compared to the previous week (21%, 24%, 10%).
The numbers of severe and ventilated cases remain high, but continue to show a downward trend (severe cases decreasing by 9% and ventilated cases by 4%).
VACCINATIONS
32 million people have now received a first vaccination dose, representing 63.3% of the Government target; a 6.4% increase from the previous week.
More than 18 million people have received a second dose, representing 35.9% of the Government target: an 8.5% increase from the previous week.
More than 1 million third doses have also been administered.
Vaccination levels remain low in some key risk groups.
ANALYSIS
The total number of ‘active’ COVID-19 cases who require direct medical care or medical supervision (representing the overall burden on the healthcare system) continues to decrease. The number of cases reported today that are classified as severe (3175) and the number of these cases who are being supported through mechanical ventilation (717) are also the lowest for more than two months.
The relative proportion of all cases that are being reported in Bangkok remains high. In addition increases in case numbers are now being reported in Southern Provinces, with the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th highest Provincial case counts for today being reported from Narathiwat (617 cases), Songkhla (566 cases), Yala (561 cases and Nakhon Si Thammarat (458 cases). The reason for these increases are not currently very clear, with transmission likely occurring in both community and occupational settings.
It is now one month since the relaxation of many key Public Health and Social Measures. Although case numbers are the lowest for several months, there is still significant transmission occurring in communities and although good progress is being made in vaccination, levels of immunity are still not high enough to have a significant impact on overall transmission’.